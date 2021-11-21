HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed following a domestic disturbance, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they received a call regarding an assault with gun shots at 9:32 p.m. that happened on Beaumont Drive.
According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives are currently on scene and a person of interest has been taken into custody.
They say the preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident resulting from a domestic disturbance.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
