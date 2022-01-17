CANTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating the death of a man found near Ebb Road on Sunday night.
Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. after recieving a 911 call claiming that someone was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim dead.
They later identified the victim as 44-year-old Brandon Lee Gibson of Canton. According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.
We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.