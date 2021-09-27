HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for Charles Hammond, a man who went missing on September 13, said the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they believe Hammond is operating a white 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. The car has a North Carolina license plate of JDE-7519, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Hammond is asked to contact Detective Andy Anderson at 828-694-3130 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on their mobile app.
