Charles Hammond

A missing person from Henderson County (Henderson County Sheriff's Office, September 27, 2021)

HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for Charles Hammond, a man who went missing on September 13, said the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they believe Hammond is operating a white 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. The car has a North Carolina license plate of JDE-7519, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Hammond is asked to contact Detective Andy Anderson at 828-694-3130 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on their mobile app. 

