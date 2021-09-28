HAYWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for Aaron Donrick Curtis, a missing person from the area, said the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Curtis was last seen wearing an orange Florida Gators t-shirt. Deputies do not know what direction he was traveling in when he went missing.
Curtis has long blond hair that goes down to his shoulders, blue eyes and a full beard, deputies said.
Anyone with information about Curtis is asked to call Detective Sergeant Heath Justice at 828-452-6600.
