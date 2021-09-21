Christopher Johnson:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
• Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin
• Child Abuse
Johnson was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
Tiffany Ward:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
• Conspire to Traffic in Opium/Heroin
• Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
• Child Abuse
Tiffany was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
Harold Taylor:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin Transportation
• Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
Harold was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $750,000.
Angela Vance:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Angela was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
David Cameron:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
• Simple Possession Schedule VI
David was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
Samantha Contino:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Transportation
• Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
• Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
• Possession of Schedule 1
Samantha was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
William Allen:
• Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
• Conspiring to Traffic Opium/Heroin
William was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
Tyler Maurer:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
• Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transport
• Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule VI
• Possession of Firearm by a Felon
Tyler was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $500,000.
Christopher Cutshall:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (2 counts)
• Possession of Stolen Goods
Christopher was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $110,000.
Melinda Reamer:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Melinda was charged and placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
