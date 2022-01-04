HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies seized over a pound of drugs and charged four people during traffic stops on December 22, 2021.
Deputies said the three stops happened in Waynesville, Canton and Clyde. They seized 573.4 grams (1.264 pounds) of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the incidents.
"We encourage the public to continue to partner with us in combating the ongoing drug problems plaguing our county," said Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes. "We welcome all information, so if you see something, please say something as we work together to better our county,"
Brandon Nalley was charged with Methamphetamine Level II, according to deputies.
Nalley was taken to the Haywood County Detention center on a secured bond of $1,000,000
Shanice Ingram was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine II and Trafficking in Opium/Heroin/Fentanyl II, according to deputies.
Ingram was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center on a secured bond of $100,000
Keith Ellis was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine ll and Trafficking in Opium/Heroin/Fentanyl by Possession II, according to deputies.
Ellis was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center on a secured bond of $200,000
David Forney was charged with Trafficking in Opium/Heroin/Fentanyl II, Possession with an Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I and Felony Possession Schedule VI, according to deputies.
Forney was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center on a secured bond of $200,000.
During one of the incidents, deputies worked with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Captain Tony Cope said, "It is important that we continue to collaborate with our community and other law enforcement agencies in the war on drugs. This kind of collaboration will help us disrupt and dismantle the organizations that are delivering this poison to our community, which will ultimately save lives."
