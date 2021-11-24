HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Deputies announced that they located for 67-year-old Christopher Glen McCauley. They added that he is safe.
Deputies said McCauley left Oxbo Lane in the area of East Flat Rock on foot around two hours ago. He was last seen walking on Crest Road.
According to deputies, McCauley suffers from Dementia.
Anyone with information on McCauley is asked to contact the E-911 center at 828-697-4911.
