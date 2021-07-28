HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says they have located the two teens and they are sage on Thursday, July 29.
According to deputies, 14-year-old Nolan Lee Sutton and 13-year-old Shelby Grace Sutton were last seen in the Hungry Creek area in the Cruso Community at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.
Deputies say Nolan is 5'4, 122 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, red and black Adidas shoes, and a red Under Armor backpack.
They also describe his sister Shelby as 4'11, 118 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. They say she was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie, burgundy or black Under Armor pants, and black Croc shoes.
