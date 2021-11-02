HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Deputies are searching for 14-year-old Renegade Rebel Nations, a teenager who went missing on October 28, 2021.
Deputies said Nations was last seen at Tuscola High School wearing a white jacket, a black shirt, grey jeans and cowboy boots.
Deputies described Nations as 5 foot 6 inches tall and around 130 pounds.
According to deputies, he may have been picked up by a white man with a beard driving a white minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666 or Detective Riddle at 828-356-2915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.