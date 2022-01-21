WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County deputies said they need help to find Saundra Bryson, a 39-year-old missing woman from last seen on November 24.
Deputies said Bryson was last seen in the Waynesville Area. Deputies described her as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. She has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Bryson is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666.
