HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them identify the owner of this truck.
Deputies say that the owner of the truck is wanted for allegedly stealing gas from a church van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666.
More news: Coroner: One dead after a shooting along Anderson Avenue in Westminster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.