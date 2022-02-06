HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after a man's body was pulled from Pigeon River on Sunday, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies, emergency management services, firefighters and the medical examiner responded to the scene after the call came in at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies later identified the victim as 40-year-old Robert Perry Kelly from Clyde, NC. According to deputies, they don't believe any foul play led to Kelly's death. They added that there is no threat to the community.
Deputies said the investigation into the situation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.