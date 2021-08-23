HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they arrested a suspect after he struck and killed a child with his vehicle in Flat Rock, NC.
Deputies say they responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The caller said a child got hit while riding their tricycle in a cul-de-sac on Pleasant Court in Flat Rock, NC. Deputies received a description of the vehicle and the suspect that fled the scene after the collision.
First responders arrived at the scene within five minutes of the call. However, they sadly found the 3-year-old child deceased, according to deputies.
North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office began to work together at the scene to locate the hit-and-run driver. Shortly after, a Henderson County Deputy stopped the suspect's vehicle on US- 25 S just north of the South Carolina state line.
The suspect, 30-year-old Aaron Santiso, was arrested and charged with the following.
- Felony Hit and Run with Injury or Death
- Felony Death by Vehicle
- Driving While Impaired
Santos is currently in the Henderson County Jail under a $1,001,000 bond.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident. Deputies say that more charges are possible in the future.
