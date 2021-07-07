HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people were arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department.
The Sheriff's Office said an ongoing investigation of catalytic converter thefts has lead to a drop of 85 percent within the county.
The following suspects have been charged:
Dillon Cole Williams, 24, of Hendersonville
Charged with:
1 count – Attempted Larceny
6 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts
7 counts – Injury to Personal Property
Williams is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $110,000.00 secured bond.
Jacob Christopher Hudson, 26, of Hendersonville
2 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts
2 counts – Chop Shop Activity
1 count – Conspiracy Chop Shop Activity
Bond: Hudson is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $30,000.00 secured bond.
Joseph Daniel Hare, 38, of Arden
Charged with:
2 counts – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Parts
2 counts – Injury to Personal Property
Hare is currently out on a $20,000.00 secured bond.
Joseph Luke Dunn, 33, of Fairview
Charged with:
2 counts – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Parts
2 counts – Injury to Personal Property
Dunn is currently out on a $20,000 secured bond.
Lanny James Carroll, 37, of Hendersonville
Charged with:
2 counts – Possession of Stolen Property (F)
Carroll is currently out on a $16,000 secured bond.
Michael Lorin Johnson, 42, of Hendersonville
Charged with one count each of the following:
- Driving While License Revoked
- Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Schedule II
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts
- Receiving Stolen Goods
- Chop Shop Activity
- Conspiracy Chop Shop Activity
Bond: Johnson is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $105,700.00 secured bond.
Patrick Monroe Maybin, 40, of Saluda
Charged with:
2 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts
1 count – Injury to Personal Property
Maybin has been released after making a $12,500 secured bond.
Deputies are also needing help finding two more suspects with active warrants for their arrests related to these investigations.
Hannah Nicole Laughter, 23, is wanted for Aid and Abet Larceny and Donovan John Wrightsman, 26, is wanted for felony conspiracy.
Anyone with information related to these people or catalytic converter thefts are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 828-694-3130.
