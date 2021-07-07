Catalyst arrests

Multiple arrests were made in an ongoing catalytic converter theft investigation.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people were arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department. 

The Sheriff's Office said an ongoing investigation of catalytic converter thefts has lead to a drop of 85 percent within the county.

The following suspects have been charged:

WANTED -HANNAH NICOLE LAUGHTER.jpg

Hannah Nicole Laughter, 23, of Hendersonville

Aid & Abet Larceny
WANTED -DONOVAN JOHN WRIGHTSMAN.jpg

Donovan John Wrightsman, 26, of Hendersonville

Charge: Felony Conspiracy

Deputies are also needing help finding two more suspects with active warrants for their arrests related to these investigations.

Hannah Nicole Laughter, 23, is wanted for Aid and Abet Larceny and Donovan John Wrightsman, 26, is wanted for felony conspiracy. 

Anyone with information related to these people or catalytic converter thefts are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 828-694-3130.

