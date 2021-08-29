GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they searched for a missing hiker over the weekend.
Deputies say that the rescue squad responded to an area in North Carolina near the border with South Carolina. At the location, the rescue squad met with the Glassy Creek Fire Department from South Carolina.
Deputies say that they thought the hiker might have been on the Palmetto Trail. They add that the trail goes back and forth from South Carolina to North Carolina.
The hiker who told deputies that they were lost never gave a name or location where they parked their vehicle. According to deputies, the hiker also never informed them where they entered the area.
Deputies say that it is their understanding that Greenville County flew over the area with their FLIR system but did not locate a heat signature that would indicate that a person was in the area.
A hasty search was done by fire, law enforcement and rescue personnel, according to deputies. This search was based on the limited information that they received.
Deputies say that since they got no further intel or leads, they stood down until they received more information.
Right now, no one from any emergency services or first responders has given any indication that the person is still missing. They add that there is no ongoing investigation unless they get more information to follow.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies initially received a call on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. from someone who said they got lost while hiking.
Deputies said the hiker went missing from Henderson County, so they handled the incident.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: 1-year-old and 33-year-old die following Country Club Rd. crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.