HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said several agencies joined together for a large scale drug operation in Henderson County.
According the sheriff's office, just shortly after 8 a.m., officers from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, Greenville County Sheriffs Office and the Transylvania County Sheriffs Office hit numerous targets simultaneously. Currently there are a number of subjects from this investigation detained.
Officials said this investigation began as a result of community complaints starting in September of 2020.
Stay tuned for more information regarding charges and individuals arrested.
