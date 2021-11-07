HENDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced that they charged one suspect on Friday after executing a search warrant.
Deputies said their Drug Task Force began an investigation into alleged controlled substances distribution last month. Deputies then served a search warrant at a residence along 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville.
Working with the Hendersonville Police Department and SWAT, deputies seized felony trafficking amounts of Cocaine and Marijuana. A firearm and multiple stolen items were also seized during the search.
According to deputies, 44-year-old Tyrone Eugene McDaniel was charged with the following.
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Selling Controlled Substances
- Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1000ft of a School
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
McDaniel is currently at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $370,000.00 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.