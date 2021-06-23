HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information after two toddlers went missing on June 18.
According to the sheriff's office, Waylon Inman, 3, and Elijah Inman, 2, have been missing since Friday. They are believed to be in the custody of their mother, Emily Ann Brown, which is in violation of a custody order. Emily is wanted for two counts of Felonious Restraint.
Deputies say Emily is believed to be driving a red 1996 Mazda Protégé with a NC registration TFV-3451.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Waylon Inman, Elijah Inman, or Emily Ann Brown is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
