ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - People who knew Chadwick Boseman during his time in Anderson are remembering his active high school years. Boseman spent a lot of his time at T.L. Hanna in sports and extracurriculars from 1991-1995 before his rise to fame in Hollywood. People who knew him say it’s no surprise he made it big
“I don’t know if I ever saw him unhappy or mad, unless he was in a movie,” said Boseman's former coach, Wayne Jones, looking at old team photos. “He always had that infectious smile.”
Jones watched Boseman excel on the basketball court all four years. Boseman also ran cross country. His photos can be found throughout the yearbooks smiling alongside the Speech and Debate Team, French Club, and Drama Club. Plus, Boseman was voted Mr. T.L. Hanna his senior year in 1995.
Even as he rose to fame, bringing super heroes and sports legends to life, people say Boseman’s humility never wavered. Not many knew he was quietly battling colon cancer. But he did what he loved for as long as he could
“Whether he was gonna succeed as a teacher, coach, lawyer, he would be successful because he had the drive and work ethic I saw in basketball,” said Coach Jones.
“He left an image and an impact that’ll carry on quite a legacy.”
From the basketball court, to the classroom, to Hollywood, Boseman always seemed to aim high. Meanwhile, a memorial can be seen growing outside the front doors at T.L. Hanna. The principal says they plan to create a scholarship in Boseman’s honor.
The city of Anderson is also planning an event to honor Boseman.
