SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The twin sister of an 18-year-old girl killed in a February crash in Spartanburg spoke in court Friday morning as the man accused of driving under the influence in the case appeared for a bond hearing.
Troopers said Yuriy Karpik, 23, of Spartanburg was arrested Thursday.
During Karpik’s hearing on Friday, Solicitor Barry Barnette told the judge that a wine bottle had been found in Karpik's vehicle after the crash on Feb. 7 and that the suspect admitted he had been drinking wine before the crash.
Karpik is accused of crossing the center line along SC 295 and crashing into another car, with four USC Union softball players inside.
Mia Stokes, 18, and Grace Revels, 20, died from their injuries. Mallory Stokes, Mia’s twin sister, and Devyn Royce were also hurt in the crash.
Mallory and Devyn both addressed the court, asking the judge to deny bond for Karpik.
Mallory told the court Mia was not only her twin, but also her best friend, and she did not know how she would live without her.
“Half of my soul was tragically from us. She died a horrific death that she did not deserve,” Mallory stokes said. “Unlike him (Karpik), Mia always chose to follow the rules. She respected authority and the law.”
"I have absolutely no idea how to live without Mia,” she continued. “He stole the other part of me that night and didn't have to … He has made a horrible, horrible choice and deserves to face a horrible, horrible consequence.”
Devyn Royce, the driver of the vehicle the softball players were in, and her father, USC Union softball coach William Royce, also stood during the hearing and asked the judge to keep Karpik behind bars.
The judge in the case agreed and did not set a bond Friday. Instead, he said a circuit court judge must make a decision about bond for the suspect at a later date.
PREVIOUSLY –
Troopers: Man charged with DUI in crash that killed 2 USC Union softball players, injured 2 others
Two USC Union softball players killed, another two injured in collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.