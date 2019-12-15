"He will be truly missed." Beloved Upstate icon James "Radio" Kennedy passes away

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) His story touched millions. His name was known far and wide.
On Saturday, James "Radio" Kennedy - a TL Hanna legend - passed away.
The 73-year-old was surrounded by loved ones after being admitted to hospice Saturday afternoon. According to John Cann with Anderson District 5, "Radio" took his final breaths around midnight.
Kennedy had suffered several health scares throughout the year, having been admitted to the hospital on multiple occasions. The latest being early December.
The TL Hanna High legend was known for his role in supporting the football team. His life was depicted on the big screen in 2003.
His dear friend, and old football coach, Harold Jones says that though this is a sad time, "Radio" will always be remembered.
"He was calm," Jones said of his friend during his final hours. "In hospice, the nurses and doctors were tremendous taking care of him."
Jones and Kennedy's friendship is one that developed into an eternal bond. Jones says "Radio" was a part of his family - getting to grow up with his children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren.
"He will be truly missed," Jones said. "He is truly an icon."
Kennedy's funeral services will be handled by McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson.
An Anderson District 5 spokesperson released a heartfelt statement regarding Kennedy's passing:
Radio was the heart and soul of TL Hanna for over 50 years, and the impact he made in our community can’t be overstated. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.
