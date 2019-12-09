CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Co-Offensive Coordinator for the Clemson Tigers, Jeff Scott, is officially leaving the team to take the head coaching position at the University of South Florida.
The Athletic and Clemson Sports Illustrated first reported that Scott had been offered the position.
On Monday, December 9, the Bulls took to Twitter to make it official.
Great Scott! We got our guy!Jeff Scott named head coach of USF football.📰 https://t.co/gLaLfd2D98🎟 Season Tix Deposits: https://t.co/XNLE7OFu0M#HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8G0y9u4BaY— USF Football (@USFFootball) December 9, 2019
Scott is one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country, along with his co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
Scott played for the Tigers in 2000-2002, and then became a graduate assistant in 2008 before being hired on staff full time.
Since the time he was named Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach, Scott has been recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.
Fox Carolina has reached out to both the Clemson Tigers, and to the University of South Florida but neither team has answered our request for comment.
Head Coach Dabo Swinney has released a statement about his colleague's departure:
"I first want to thank Jeff Scott for a wonderful 12 years. I'm happy for him and his wife, Sara, and his daughter, Savannah, and I’m so appreciative of all their family has meant to us over the last 12 years. We're going to miss them tremendously.
Operationally, Jeff will be serving as the head coach at USF for the next week before rejoining us the latter part of next week and remaining with us for the duration of our College Football Playoff run. Our team is excited that he'll have the opportunity to finish our 2019 season with us.
Jeff has been with me since day one when I became interim. He's somebody I trust immensely and he's extremely loyal. He's been patient for the right opportunity, and I think this is that right opportunity. He’s got a great AD in Michael Kelly. It's a great fit for Jeff and I know that he's well-prepared to take this next step and has all the tools he needs to be a great head coach.
It's been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him. He's done an amazing job representing Clemson, representing the program, coaching our wide receivers and coordinating our offense. His leadership has been a big part of our success, and we will always appreciate his contribution to our program."
It is unclear if Scott will remain with the team as they compete for a National Semi Final, or if his tenure with the Tigers will end before the game on December 28th.
