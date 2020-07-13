SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Effective immediately, South Carolina State Park visitors over the age of two years old are required to wear a mask.
This includes park offices, visitor centers, stores, nature centers, restrooms or while touring any indoor facility being considered for rent.
In the event that visitors do not have a mask, they will be asked to remain outside of the facility and park employees will assist them and accommodate their needs, if possible.
MORE NEWS - City of Easley passes #MaskUpEasley resolution recommending face coverings but not requiring
