GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to town! And with it, comes a lot of traffic.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said that they expect unusually heavy traffic around the area Friday, December 7 for both of the Orchestra's performances.
Doors will open an hour before each show- which are scheduled for 4 and 8 p.m.
Both the city of Greenville and Bon Secours staff are working together to ensure the flow of traffic remains at a reasonable pace. The parking situation will also be closely monitored.
The Arena is offering the following parking recommendations-
4 p.m. performance:
- Church Street Parking Garage ($6 event parking)
- Liberty Square Parking Garage ($6 event parking)
- Private parking lots (prices vary) surrounding the Bon Secours Wellness Arena
8 p.m. performance:
- Encourage guests to arrive after the first performance ends (approximately 6:30pm) and to please be patient
- Church Street Parking Garage ($6 event parking)
- Liberty Square Parking Garage ($6 event parking)
The city of Greenville said a flat rate parking fee of $6 will go into effect at the Church Street garage, located at 320 North Church Street, beginning at 1 p.m., and at the Commons Garage, located at 60 Beattie Place, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
People willing to walk a bit farther to the arena can enjoy free parking at the Richardson Street Garage, located at 66 Richardson Street, and West Washington Street Deck, located at 101 W Washington Street, beginning at 6 p.m.
The city also wished to remind people the Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a clear bag policy for all events. Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag (either a Ziploc-style bag or a 12”x6”x12” clear bag), plus a small clutch purse (4.5”x6.5”), which must be carried into the venue outside the clear bag and is subject to search.
