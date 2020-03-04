GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Planning on a weekend getaway? If you're driving down I-85, plan ahead for some traffic.
Project leaders for the Gateway Project said Wednesday that two southbound lanes of I-85 will close in the evening on Saturday, March 7, and will remain that way until Monday morning, March 9, if weather permits. The reason for the closure is so crews can make final repairs to a median drainage structure.
The closure extends from the southbound lanes just south of Exit 54 to Pelham Road to the Gateway Project interchange at Exit 51. One lane will close at 8 p.m. Saturday night and then convert to two lanes at 10 p.m. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday unless the repair is finished quickly.
Drivers are asked to be mindful of construction workers' safety, and to obey all speed limits and construction signs.
