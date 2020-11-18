GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Doctors are spreading awareness and education this November as it relates to pancreatic cancer. Prisma Health officials reports that with this disease in South Carolina alone, approximately 1,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Nearly 800 of those patients typically have advanced disease and face low odds of survival.
“Pancreatic cancer is one of those topics that is not known very well,” says Dr. Veeral Oza, a gastroenterologist.
The deadly disease has claimed many lives across the globe. More notable personalities include Alex Trebek, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and John Lewis.
The mortality rate is said to be fairly high compared to colon and breast cancers.
“[If] a hundred people were diagnosed today with pancreatic cancer; this is all comers at all stages, in five years from now less than ten people from that hundred group would actually be with us,” said Dr. Oza. “If you have a history of smoking or alcohol use or strong family history of pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer then you would be at the highest risk.”
Early detection in pancreatic cancer is key for a longer life.
The pancreas is six to seven inches and behind the stomach.
Health experts say most cases involve people over 60, but that doesn’t mean those younger are not to take it serious because anyone; regardless of age, race, sex can be diagnosed.
So, what are the symptoms?
“So there is no one single symptom, they can be very vague sometimes. It can be nausea or abdominal pain, often times right here in the middle of the belly, weight loss, getting a new diagnosis of diabetes; particularly after the age of 50 and especially if you’re not obese or over weight,” Dr. Oza teaches.
Also, back pain and yellowing of the skin are sometimes symptoms.
