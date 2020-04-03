Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Henderson County are reporting the first COVID-19 associated death.
According to the health department, the elderly individual died on April 2 at Pardee Hospital from complications associated with the virus.
At this time, the county says it has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Henderson County Health Department has been posting daily updates on their website to keep the public informed on the impact of the virus in the community.
Henderson County and all of its municipalities have issued an order to Stay Home, Stay Safe for all people in Henderson County.
Officials are continuing to ask residents to eliminate all non-essential travel, services, or exposure to people outside your immediate family unit.
