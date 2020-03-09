RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that five additional presumptive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state - bringing the total number of cases to seven.
According to officials, all five of the new cases were found in people from Wake County who traveled to a BioGen conference in Boston. Each of the individuals is currently in isolation within their homes.
They were tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and are presumptively positive. The CDC's lab will then test once more to positively confirm.
Wake County Public Health officials are working closely to identify any close contacts with the individuals. The CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for an extended period of time.
State health officials urge residents to take the same measures health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of other diseases, such as the flu. This includes washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you feel sick, and covering coughs or sneezes.
Two other people in North Carolina are presumptively positive for COVID-19.
Officials say one person traveled to Italy, while another was in contact with a confirmed case in Georgia.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
MORE NEWS:
Officials: CDC confirms 2 South Carolina coronavirus cases & 5 others are 'presumptive positive,' all in 'good condition'
District: 2 Upstate elementary students self-quarantined after father possibly exposed to coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.