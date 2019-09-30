HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Division of Public Health is conducting a survey of people who attended the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher as the investigation into the Legionnaire’s disease outbreak continues.
So far, nearly 80 cases of the disease have been confirmed.
Now, health officials in the state want anyone who attended the fair between September 6 – 15 to take this survey, even if they did not get sick.
“Your participation will help us understand this outbreak and could help us prevent similar outbreaks in the future,” officials said.
Answers will be kept confidential and the information will be used for public health purposes only.
“If there are multiple people in your household who attended the fair, please have each person complete a survey,” officials request. “If they cannot answer the survey themselves, please answer on their behalf. To do this, please start a new survey for each person by clicking on the link below each time you need to start a new survey.”
Find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dhhs_survey
