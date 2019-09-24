ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said their office as well as the Buncombe and Henderson County Health Departments are investigating multiple cases of Legionnaires’ disease involving people who attended the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, NC, earlier this month.
The people involving attended the fair between Sep. 6 and 15.
“We don’t yet know whether people might have been exposed to Legionella bacteria at the NC Mountain State Fair,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore in a news release. “As a precaution, we are recommending that anyone who went to the fair and has symptoms of pneumonia, like cough, fever or shortness of breath, see a doctor right away and talk with them about Legionnaires’ disease.”
According to the release, Legionnaires’ disease is a form of bacterial pneumonia (lung infection) that people may develop after they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water into the lungs that contains Legionella bacteria, which are found naturally in the environment. These bacteria can quiclly grow and spread in human-made water systems like hot water tanks, air-conditioning systems, decorative fountains, and hot tubs or spas that are not properly maintained, officials said.
As of Tuesday, September 24th, there are nine confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Buncombe County residents, including one fatality caused by the illness.
North Carolina typically sees more than 150 cases of these lung infections each year. Doctors say symptoms typically begin 2 to 10 days after exposure and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Legionnaires’ disease can typically be treated with antibiotics. Legionella bacteria can also cause a milder flu-like illness called Pontiac fever, which does not require treatment.
Officials said people at highest risk for Legionnaires' disease include individuals 50 years or older, current or former smokers, and those who have a chronic lung disease or a weakened immune system.
Doctors advise people who attended the NC Mountain State Fair and are now experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath should call a doctor right away.
If you attended the Mountain State Fair and are sick with symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, officials recommend you see your health care provider and discuss Legionnaires' disease with them.
If you live in Buncombe County and have questions about Legionnaires’ disease, please call Buncombe County Communicable Disease at (828) 250 – 5019.
Find out more about Legionella bacteria and Legionnaire's disease on the CDC website.
