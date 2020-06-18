Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As health officials consider Greenville County a hotspot for COVID-19, the Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to know where else they may need to focus their efforts.
They want to ensure people know where to go because it helps them understand which communities are mostly impacted.
Although the clinics are constantly changing, here are the most recent available in Greenville County:
- Bon Secours St. Francis
- CVS on Laurens Rd, Pelham Rd and Wade Hampton Blvd
- Fountain Inn Elementary
- Woodmont Middle in Piedmont
- Brooke Glenn Elementary in Taylors
All listed DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free. It’s part of their ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.
The expansive testing also helps DHEC quickly identify hot spots, catch outbreaks before they spread, and indicate where resources are most needed.
Stay up to date with the latest clinic openings here:
https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics
