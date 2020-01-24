RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday they are investigating a possible case of the the newly discovered 2019 coronavirus in the state.
The patient recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated, but had not visited the seafood and animal market that was linked to many early cases. The person arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday and had mild respiratory symptoms.
On Friday, officials said the patient was in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital.
The patient will be tested for the coronavirus. A diagnosis has not yet been confirmed.
"Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist in a news release. "If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, your risk of infection with this virus is very low."
Officials said travelers to Wuhan who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, including cough and difficulty breathing, within 14 days of leaving Wuhan should contact their doctor right away and should call ahead before going to the clinic, urgent care or emergency room so appropriate steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.
For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
