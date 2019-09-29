FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public health officials are urging people who attended the 2019 NC Mountain State Fair to closely watch themselves for symptoms of Legionnaire's disease as the number of confirmed cases continues to climb.
The NC Division of Public Health says they were first notified about the outbreak on September 23, with most of the cases centered in Buncombe and Henderson counties. While the source of the outbreak is under investigation, NCDPH says many of the cases are tied to the fair that was held from September 6-15 in Fletcher.
Here's a breakdown of how many cases are reported in NC as of September 28, 2019:
|Buncombe
|34
|Granville
|1
|Haywood
|5
|Henderson
|21
|Jackson
|1
|Madison
|5
|McDowell
|2
|Mecklenburg
|2
|Mitchell
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Transylvania
|3
|Watauga
|1
|Yancey
|1
In total, 78 cases have been confirmed in NC. An additional 5 cases have been confirmed out of state, in South Carolina, bringing the grand total of cases tracked to 83.
NCDPH says 79 of the total cases are confirmed Legionnaire's cases, while four others are for Pontiac Fever.
NCDPH says anyone who attended the fair and experiences cough, fever, or shortness of breath should talk to their healthcare provider immediately.
Officials say those with Legionnaire's will see pneumonia onset with 2-14 days of fair attendance, while those with Pontiac Fever will see fever, myalgia, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea within three days of attending or working the fair.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE OUTBREAK FOLLOWS:
