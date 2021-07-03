COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials are warning swimmers and boaters to watch out for algae blooms on the state's lakes and rivers. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says the blooms aren't unusual and many aren't directly harmful to humans or animals. But health officials say some algae blooms are formed by toxic organisms and those are more likely to occur in the warmer waters during the summer. They say the dangerous algae blooms can't be detected simply by sight and some form on lake bottoms or riverbeds, so they recommend avoiding all algae if possible.
