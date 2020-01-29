RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said a possible case of the the newly discovered 2019 coronavirus in the state was determined not to be the virus and there are no confirmed cases in the state.
On Jan. 24 officials said the CDC was testing one patient who recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated, but had not visited the seafood and animal market that was linked to many early cases. The person arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Jan. 23 and had mild respiratory symptoms.
As of Wednesday, officials said there are no confirmed cases in North Carolina. The risk to people in North Carolina is considered low at this time.
"We continue to monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus very closely," said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson in a news release. "While people should take this new virus seriously, at this time of year, respiratory illnesses in people in North Carolina are most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold. People should take precautions to protect themselves and others from these infections, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot."
The DHHS said they will not be publicly disclosing the number of people being evaluated for the virus going forward. Should there be any positive test results, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina will be added to and updated on the DPH 2019-nCoV website.
Below are safety and prevention guidelines, which the agency said are the same for the flu:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid exposure to others who are sick.
- Stay home when you are ill.
If you have traveled to affected areas outside the U.S. where 2019-nCoV outbreaks have been identified (e.g. Wuhan, China) and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within two weeks of leaving, you should:
- Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.
- Avoid contact with others.
- Do not travel while sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
What is DPH doing to protect North Carolinians?
- Working with local health departments and clinicians to evaluate all potential cases and coordinate care and testing as needed.
- Providing guidance and best practices for health care and other settings so we are prepared to respond if a case should be reported in North Carolina.
- Maintaining close contact with CDC and sharing all new information as this situation continues to evolve.
For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
