(FOX Carolina) -- As health experts keep their eyes on the coronavirus, they say there's another contagious disease to be aware of in the Upstate.
DHEC is keeping experts in the loop about their latest findings with Hepatitis A. Doctors said the easiest way to get Hepatitis A is through contaminated food or person to person contact.
Experts at AnMed report they've seen 86 cases of Hepatitis A so far this year. That compares to just 12 for the entire of 2019. That adds up to be about 13 times the normal number of cases they would usually see.
The alarming numbers have experts there contemplating whether or not vaccinate high risk patients when they go to the emergency room.
"We never know who may be working with us, who may be serving us food and Hepatitis A is spread by person-to-person contact. It can be through food or direct contact and can be spread through secretions," Jean Tillirson said. She serves as the manager of patient safety at AnMed.
Dr. David Brancati has treated the contagious virus for years and broke down some of the symptoms.
"It causes severe diarrhea and because of a transient liver, people can turn yellow. They can also have severe nausea and vomiting," Dr. Brancati said.
AnMed said they noticed an uptick in cases before COVID-19 changed life as we know it.
"Try and have conversations with the people you care about because when you care about one person, it translates out into the community," Tillirson said.
There is a vaccination for Hepatitis A.
