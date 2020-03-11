RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina health officials say a traveler from Indiana has received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19, bringing the total up to eight.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the traveler visited the Biogen conference in Raleigh last week, but is now in quarantine at home and doing well. Now, the Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts, and then move forward with possible symptom checks, quarantines, and possible testing.
NCDHHS treats all presumptive positive cases as positive while awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NCDHHS advises the public to continue practicing proper hygiene, including washing hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if sick, and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
More information from the CDC on COVID-19 can be found online, as well as more details from NCDHHS.
