GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville's mayor and leading health officials warned during a news conference Friday that the county's number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise and "headed in the wrong direction."
Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC said nearly ten percent of Greenville County's total virus cases over the course of the pandemic have been confirmed within the past two weeks.
Traxler said Greenville County has seen around 17,000 cases since the pandemic began and more than 1,600 of those have been confirmed in the final weeks of October.
"Those numbers are headed in the wrong direction," she said.
Doctors from both Prisma and Bon Secours said hospitalizations due to the virus are also rising.
Bon Secours had seen a 75 percent uptick in inpatient hospitalizations in October, Dr. Marcus Blackstone revealed.
"Non-COVID admissions are also up as well, and those patients are a whole lot sicker," Blackstone said.
"If this trajectory continues, we will be back in a situation where we were in August when we had a huge number of hospitalizations," said Dr. Eric Ossmann with Prisma Health.
Ossmann said mask wearing remains the best tool to protect against the virus, along with hand washing and social distancing.
Ossmann said they have learned that the spread is worse at large, indoor gatherings where ventillation is poor and people are not wearing mask.
Doctors said they were very concerned that the combination of rising case numbers, flu season, and holiday gatherings could create a major problem.
Doctors said COVID-19 fatigue is real, and while people are tired of hearing about the virus, vigilance is more important now than ever.
"This virus is real and it can be deadly," Traxler said. "Unfortunately, the more people that get infected, the more people will die."
