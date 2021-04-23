GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Health officials in South Carolina are fighting a new battle when it comes to COVID-19, vaccine hesitancy.
We found when you look at the vaccination rates across the state, the Upstate has many counties towards the bottom of the list.
As more and more supply of the COVID-19 vaccine reaches South Carolina, the demand is not keeping up.
"We are doing everything we can to reverse that trend, get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible," said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler.
We spoke to dozens of people in downtown Greenville on Friday who have not been vaccinated.
Although the CDC says the vaccine is a safer alternative to COVID-19, some of the reasons people told us they don't want it are because they just had the virus, do not feel the vaccine has been researched long enough or is safe, or have had a hard time finding an appointment or place to get vaccinated that fits in their schedule.
"We just would rather keep things natural that go into our bodies," said Karen Kalins, who has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
As for what it would take to get the vaccine, we heard that it would take FDA approval, more research, and in some cases nothing will make people get the vaccine.
"We keep our immune system really strong with what we do as far as supplements and natural therapies. And so we don't see the need to get a vaccine because of that," explained Jeff Kalins, who does not plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
State health officials say they plan to take a close look at the numbers to find out what communities need what specific messaging about the vaccine to attempt to address vaccine hesitancy.
Those health officials tell us other ways they are fighting vaccine hesitancy is by getting people the truth.
"Some people just need facts about safety and effectiveness, that they still don't have some of the detailed information that they need," said Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly.
We reached out to local health systems in the Upstate to see how they're combating vaccine hesitancy.
Bon Secours tells us there a few things they are doing.
They say they have made it easier to get a vaccine appointment by launching an online scheduling tool, expanded clinic hours to accommodate more people, and are trying to take the vaccine to the community as much as possible.
