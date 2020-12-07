SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) said it has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Sylva.
Officials said six residents at Vero Health and Rehab of Sylva have tested positive for COVID-19.
All positive individuals are following isolation orders.
The JCDPH said it is working to identify any additional close contacts of those who tested positive The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 for 15 cumulative minutes.
County health officials will then determine the close contacts’ risk of exposure and what additional measures are needed, such as quarantine and/or testing.
