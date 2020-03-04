GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) When there is sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose, there are germs. Doctors want you to be more
aware to help prevent the spread of viruses.
“The Coronavirus is in a family of virus," Connie Steed said.
She's the director of infection prevention with Prisma-Health Upstate. She says COVID-19 known as the Coronavirus is transmitted like the flu through droplets.
“There has been an increase in the number of cases, but they’re very controlled to certain locations," Steed said.“Those originating locations are areas where people from overseas like China, Italy, and South Korea have come into the United States.”
Reports show there are a few cases of community transmission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, known as the CDC, is working to contain and control the virus.
“Right now acutely in our community, flu is the concern," Steed said.
She says to decrease the spread of germs practice good hygiene.
“Covering your cough- don’t use your hand, use your elbow," Steed said.
Steed says to try and prevent the spread of germs use proper hand-washing.
Here are the steps:
1. Wet your hands with clean running water
2. Lather your hands with soap
3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds
4. Rinse your hands
5. Dry your hands with a clean towel or air-dry your hands.
Steed says washing your hands the proper way is the number one way to prevent the spread of germs.
“Paying attention to in-between your fingers and all over your hands. Including even the thumbs," Steed said.“One way to make sure you do that is to sing happy birthday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.