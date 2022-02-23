GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH) announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County.
DMH owns Premier Medical Laboratory Services, CPT Medical, Vessel Medical and OnGen.
The company headquarters are currently located on Pelham Road but with the expansion, DMH says some company operations will be moved to a new facility on Tanner Price Way overlooking I-85.
The company's $51 million investment is expected to create 185 new jobs.
“I am thrilled that Diversified Medical Healthcare continues to grow and succeed in South Carolina," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Today’s expansion announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical companies want to do business."
The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025. If you're interested in working for DMH, click here to e-mail their HR department.
