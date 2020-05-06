Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - You may see a special truck with messages of thanks in the Upstate today. Organizers say it's all to honor South Carolina's healthcare workers.
The South Carolina Hospital Association has deployed a "Healthcare Heroes Truck" to visit hospitals across the state. Its mission, to share messages of appreciation for healthcare workers.
The truck will travel across the state from May 6 - May 12 to coincide with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week and provide an opportunity to say "thank you" to nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers who are supporting the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Healthcare Heroes Truck will begin in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m.
To view the map and full agenda of scheduled stops, click here.
The truck will visit more than 80 hospitals across the state including acute care, behavioral health, and rehabilitation hospitals.
“Frontline healthcare workers in South Carolina’s hospitals are the true heroes of COVID-19,” said SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby. “We want to make sure that doctors, nurses, and all the state’s hospital employees know that their heroic efforts do not go unrecognized. The Healthcare Heroes Truck gives us a way to visit our hospitals in a time of social distancing.”
Anyone can submit a personal message to be featured on the truck by using the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes on Twitter. Individuals can also click here to be connected to a local hospital of their choosing and make a contribution.
The SCHA says the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted providers across the state and the hospital and nursing community deserves recognition for their unwavering commitment to South Carolina patients and communities.
