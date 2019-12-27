Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - In January, a group of healthcare providers in Greenwood will be holding their inaugural community project at the Greenwood Library to benefit those in need.
Caring Community Nurses organizer Gwen Chiles says the event will be held on January 11, 2020 and start at 12:30 p.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.
Chiles says there will be healthcare professionals on hand offering free health screenings along with the Blood Connection for those wishing to give the gift of life. We're told there will be numerous vendors at the event and attendees can even register to vote!
Chiles says the group putting on the event is made up of medical professionals ranging from physicians, to registered nurses and dieticians. The group offers talks to educate the community on various topics affecting health and well being.
Also on hand will be the Omega Psi Phi fraternity along with a local ministry to give out care bags to veterans, the elderly and those in need.
