GREENVILLE, SC There are runners, bicyclists, and walkers on the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville. Kimper Messner walks the trail often.
“My main core is I like to walk on this trail that’s why we moved here a few years ago,” Messner said.
COVID-19 initially pushed him out of the gym and onto the trail.
My days actually- exercising, and working,” he said.“You got to stay hydrated. I stay away from the sugar stuff, but I drink a lot water.”
Brandi Giles, a nurse practitioner with Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System says a boost to the immune system can help fight the virus.
“Whatever we can do to give ourselves a better chance of healing from this or avoiding it completely, is a great thing,” Giles said.
She says eat food that contain high levels of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc.
“Getting a good 15-20 minutes of sunlight everyday is going to be the best Vitamin D that you can get,” Giles said.
She says drink orange juice and eat citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruit.
“Viruses have a very hard time replicating in a Vitamin C enriched body,” Giles said.
She says also eat foods rich in Zinc like lamb, grass fed beef, oysters, or chick peas, and limit sugar intake.
“Sugars are very inflammatory substances,” Giles said.
According to WEB MD, taking pain relievers that contain acetaminophen or ibuprofen can now both be used to treat COVID-19 symptoms.
Messner wants to remain healthy and it’s why he takes necessary steps to stay on the right path.
Healthcare providers say doing these things don’t mean people will not get COVID-19, but it will help their bodies fight the virus. Also, always consult a doctor before taking any medicine.
