GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's the day before the Republican runoff and all three remaining candidates -- Republicans Hobart Lewis and A.T. Smith and Democrat Paul Guy -- are sharing their visions for the office of Greenville County sheriff.
Guy, the lone Democratic candidate, is hosting a town hall meeting at First Christian Church at 704 Edwards road starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Democratic candidate said he wants to overhaul how the department operates, shifting from an incident-response approach to community-based policing based on intelligence and data.
MORE: Democratic sheriff candidate Paul Guy holds town hall meeting
Later tonight Lewis and Smith will take to the debate stage one last time before the runoff election at the Greenville County Republican Headquarters at 850 Wade Hampton Boulevard. The event starts at 7 p.m.
DETAILS: GOP candidates for Greenville County sheriff face off ahead of runoff
The two men were the frontrunners in the Republican primary. Lewis garnered 37% of the votes, while Smith pulled in more than 32%.
Tomorrow polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.
WHERE TO VOTE: Greenville County announces 45 temporary polling locations for upcoming sheriff's, Democratic presidential primary races
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.