GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church and Redemption Church will soon get their first day in court.
Attorneys for Redemption filed a motion on January 8, 2020 for a rule to show cause hearing. The hearing was granted and is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 31, 2020.
Relations between the two churches have grown tense, with Redemption's pastor accusing Relentless' pastor of falling behind on lease payments for the property Relentless currently occupies in Greenville.
Pastor John Gray, who leads Relentless, has denied the claim levied against him by Redemption pastor Ron Carpenter, saying Relentless is up to speed on payments. As the dispute continued to unfold recently, Relentless continues holding services in its current location.
In December, Gray announced that his church will move to a new location in Greenville in 2020, but he has not yet announced any specifics about the move.
