UTICA, SC (FOX Carolina) A massive storm, including an EF-3 tornado, ravaged the Oconee County community - leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
Amidst the devastation, has come a strength. Many in the area are taking it upon themselves to lift up those affected by providing food, shelter and support.
For two days, Heartbeat Oconee has been out at the Oconee County Theater in Utica handing out food and drinks to residents whose lives were turned upside down by the storm.
The news organization is partnering with a variety of local businesses to provide the meals. They include Gunderson's Thrift and More, Down Town Bar & Grill, Wildwater Ltd, Yousef Kitchen and Wilson Processing.
Heartbeat Oconee says they've been able to feed hundreds of people thanks to the kind donations.
On April 15, the group says they'll be out at the theater in Utica from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving hot dogs, chips, baked beans and drinks.
Stay up to date on how Heartbeat Oconee is helping the community at their Facebook page.
