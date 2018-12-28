TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - A heartbreaking story unfolding Friday after a crash left a newborn baby dead and sent three people to the hospital.
Troopers said an SUV spun into oncoming traffic on US 25 near Highway 11 just before 8 a.m.
A 2004 Chevy SUV was heading south when troopers said the vehicle spun across the roadway and was hit by a 2012 Nissan heading north.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman, and another passenger, a male, were taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said.
The coroner said a baby girl was delivered by emergency c-section at the hospital after the crash and passed away just before 9:30 a.m.
The cause of death was determined to be birth asphyxia due to maternal and placental blunt force trauma due to the crash. The death was ruled an accident.
The driver of the Nissan was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
