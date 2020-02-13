CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said search teams looking for six-year-old Faye Swetlik made a grim discovery on Thursday afternoon.
The child was found dead, police said during a news conference just after 2 p.m.
Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said Faye's death was ruled a homicide.
Snellgrove said a deceased male was also found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where Faye went missing. He said that death investigation is just beginning.
Snellgrove did not take any questions during the news conferenceand did not say if the two deaths are connected.
Police began searching for Faye on Monday afternoon. She went missing sometime after getting off her school bus in the Churchill Heights Community.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers have spent the days since combing the community for any signs of the child.
Additional details will be forthcoming.
